Lexar fingerprint-secured 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive drops to Amazon low at $40

Amazon is offering the Lexar 128GB JumpDrive Fingerprint-enabled USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at B&H. Down from its $70 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $30 and is a match for our last mention. You’ll find that this flash drive has more than just 128GB of USB 3.0-enabled storage on it. There’s a built-in reader that can store up to 10 fingerprints, which are used for bio-authentication. This ensures that only you, or someone that you authorize, can access the data on the drive. Whether it’s important tax info or just family photos that you want to keep safe, this flash drive is a great buy for anyone. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If biometric authentication isn’t a must for you, Samsung’s USB 3.1 128GB FIT Plus Flash Drive is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. It comes in at just $20, which is 50% below Lexar’s model above. You’ll also find a much more compact form-factor here, though there’s no room for a fingerprint reader given its smaller design.

However, if biometrics are a requirement for your storage, and 128GB just won’t cut it, the Samsung T7 Touch is a fantastic drive to consider. We went hands-on with this unique portable SSD that offers quite a bit of storage in a compact design, all with a fingerprint reader built into the top to keep your information secure.

Lexar JumpDrive Finerprint USB Flash Drive features:

Up to 10 fingerprint IDs allowed

Ultra-fast recognition – less than 1 second

Easy set-up, no software driver needed (**Fingerprint registration software only compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10. Software required to create/edit accounts and adjust partition size. Regular flash drive use compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS.)

Securely protects files using 256-bit AES encryption

Three-year limited warranty

