Show off your Star Wars fandom with a Death Star waffle maker at a low of $20

Woot is currently offering the Pangea Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $40 at Amazon and today’s deal marks an all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this unique waffle maker is the perfect gift for Star Wars fans. It turns your average breakfast into one fit for a Sith Lord, as you’ll find it creates waffles in the shape of the Death Star. The indicator light makes it super simple to know when it’s time to pour in the batter, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save 50% when you opt for the mini Dash Waffle Maker, available at Amazon for $10 Prime shipped. The main downside is that the overall size of the waffle made is smaller, and there’s no Death Star design imprinted here. But, for those on a tighter budget, this is a fantastic option that can add a bit of flair to any morning routine.

While you’re at it, be sure to pick up this organic waffle mix to be ready for breakfast once the maker arrives. It’s just $5 Prime shipped and only requires you to add water, meaning that prep time is next-to-none.

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker features:

LOOKS COOL ON ANY COUNTERTOP – Featuring a black and white image on the outside and a detailed waffle plate on the inside, this waffle makes gives you a double dose of Death Star!

EASY OPERATION – Indicator light tells you when to pour batter and when your waffle is cooked. Adjustable dial for light and fluffy or darker, crispier waffles.

EASY CLEANUP – Stainless exterior and nonstick inner plates wipe clean with a damp cloth.

