Popbabies’ USB rechargeable personal blender hits Amazon low of $27 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Popbabies (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB Rechargeable Personal Blender for $25.89 shipped. Down from $37, today’s deal drops 30% off its regular rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For those who are always on-the-go, whether it be hiking, school, work, or just a day at the beach, this blender is perfect. It’s powered by a rechargeable 4,000mAh battery and is designed to blend up smoothies, baby food, and more away from home. The 17-ounce bottle is designed to blend up to 14-ounces of food at a time, giving you enough for an entire meal. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Drop from the 17-ounce container to a 13-ounce model and save some cash. This personal blender is just $18 Prime shipped. Really, the main difference is size here, as you’ll be able to blend less, but, if that’s not a huge deal than this is a great way to save some cash.

However, grabbing the Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender is another great choice. It’s available for just $20 Prime shipped and offers an included 20-ounce sports bottle. Why is this larger blender more budget-focused? Well, it’s plug-in, and can’t be used on-the-go, so do keep that in mind.

Popbabies Rechargeable Personal Blender features:

PopBabies Portable Blender realized real portable thanks to its USB rechargeable and cute body. Not like plug-in blender, pour juices from one cup to the other, and bulky base are not be carried either, PopBabies blender can go with you entirely or only bottle itself. From blending to drinking or on the go, all in 1 cup (16oz), and one button operation, it is so handy, so versatile, so easy to use and clean. Mini but powerful

