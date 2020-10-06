SafeMasks4U is now offering some notable deals on Crayola face masks for kids. Simply add any two of these 5-packs to your cart and apply code 9to5Toys at checkout to drop your total down to $49.60 with free shipping. You might need to scroll to the bottom of the page to flip the currency over to USD, but worry not, there is free shipping across the US (all prices mentioned in this post are in USD). Regularly $30 per 5-pack at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 20% off the going rate, among the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. Each pack comes with five face masks for kids, one for each day of the school week. They also feature an assortment of vibrantly colored options, are machine-washable, and come with an included bonus mesh laundry bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

These Crayola face masks for kids feature a different colorway for each day of the week to avoid cross-contamination, making it easy to keep track of which ones have been used and which need to get thrown in the laundry for next week. Each mask features a dual-layer fabric, adjustable ear straps for a tight fit, and a nose clip to keep the thing in place while your little monster is playing or busy with some school work.

Browse through the rest of the eligible Crayola face masks for kids right here.

More on the Crayola face masks for kids:

Stay cool, stay clean with Crayola crayon characters. Keep your kids in the clear with our 5-pack Crayola cloth face mask set. Complete with one for every day of the school week. With a new crayon character mask to wear each day, it’s easy to know which ones are fresh and which are ready for a wash. All of the masks are machine washable and come with a mesh laundry bag included. Designed with kids in mind, the masks feature a dual-layer fabric, adjustable ear straps and nose clip to keep in place without any fuss.

