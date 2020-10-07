This HD backup camera works with just about any car and is down to just $11

ZEROXCLUB (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD Backup Camera for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code N63Q3M4V at checkout. Down 50% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve seen for a backup camera. If your car already has a display capable of taking a backup camera input, this is a fantastic buy. It just needs a few wires running from the front to the back of your vehicle, which isn’t too difficult. Instructions are included, and this camera is compatible with just about every vehicle on the market. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to backup cameras, this is among the lowest-cost options on Amazon. For comparison, one of the next-best prices that we can find is $16 Prime shipped for a license plate-mounted model, while today’s goes behind your plate (which is safer and legal in more places.)

Use your savings from today’s lead deal to grab this killer AUKEY USB-C car charger. It has 30W of power, USB-C, USB-A, and sits flush to your DC jack. Down to $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s the perfect way to spend your savings from the backup camera above.

ZEROXCLUB Backup Camera features:

Reflect true and real time image, maintain original color, adopts the advanced optical design and remarkable image processing technology to provide 720P resolution image for your vehicle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!