Le Cresuet’s Stainless Steel Sale takes up to 45% off cookware from $20

- Oct. 7th 2020 12:56 pm ET

Le Creuset’s Stainless Steel Cookware Sale takes up to 45% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Better yet, if you spend $200, customers receive a free spoon rest when you apply code FALL at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set for $312, which is $243 off the original rate. This set would make a great gift idea for the holidays and all of the items are dishwasher-safe. It’s also lightweight and the set includes a 10-inch fry pan, 3-Qt. saucepan and 7-Qt. stockpot. Some of the unique features include an iconic three-ring lid with built-in steam vents, and a dripless pouring rim. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Le Creuset and be sure to check out our home goods guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks from Le Creuset includes:

