Levi’s Friends and Family Sale updates your denim with extra 30% off sitewide

- Oct. 7th 2020 8:45 am ET

The Levi’s Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code TOGETHER at checkout. Easily refresh your denim for fall with deals on popular styles as well as jackets, t-shirts, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $42. These jeans were designed to flatter an array of body shapes and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. They also feature a hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look and show off your fall boots. With over 1,000 reviews from Levis customers, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

