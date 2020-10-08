Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub is a MacBook must-have for just $30 shipped

Aukey Shop US via Amazon is currently offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped. Down from $38, today’s deal falls within $0.50 of our last mention and is the best available. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or the iPad Air/Pro, you know the struggle of dealing with just USB-C being your only I/O. Well, this dock delivers eight functions, one of which being Gigabit Ethernet, to your device through a single cable. Other inputs include three USB-A 3.0, SD, microSD, HDMI and USB-C passthrough with charging support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, nonda has a pair of USB-A to USB-C adapters for just $8 Prime shipped. That’s right, just $8 scores you two adapters that can sit on mouse dongles, printer cables, and more.

Ready to upgrade to a new laptop? Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale with up to $560 or more off. These models offer killer performance, a slim design, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Each port is capable of utilizing the 8-in-1 hub above, giving you the ability to place it on either side.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub.

