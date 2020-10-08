Aukey’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub is a MacBook must-have for just $30 shipped

- Oct. 8th 2020 8:23 pm ET

Get this deal
$40 $30
0

Aukey Shop US via Amazon is currently offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $29.99 shipped. Down from $38, today’s deal falls within $0.50 of our last mention and is the best available. Whether you have Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or the iPad Air/Pro, you know the struggle of dealing with just USB-C being your only I/O. Well, this dock delivers eight functions, one of which being Gigabit Ethernet, to your device through a single cable. Other inputs include three USB-A 3.0, SD, microSD, HDMI and USB-C passthrough with charging support. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Well, nonda has a pair of USB-A to USB-C adapters for just $8 Prime shipped. That’s right, just $8 scores you two adapters that can sit on mouse dongles, printer cables, and more.

Ready to upgrade to a new laptop? Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale with up to $560 or more off. These models offer killer performance, a slim design, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Each port is capable of utilizing the 8-in-1 hub above, giving you the ability to place it on either side.

Aukey 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into six ports and two card slots for data transfer, Display expansion, internet connection, and charging. The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$40 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals aukey

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide