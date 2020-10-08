Kidde smoke detectors come with a 10-year battery life at an Amazon low of $10

- Oct. 8th 2020 2:00 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kidde Sealed Lithium Battery Smoke Detector for $9.98 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from their regular going rate of up to $18, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If your smoke alarms are beeping, or maybe they’ve already been pulled down because of a dead battery, it’s time to replace them. These smoke detectors from Kidde are sealed and have a lithium battery to keep them powered for up to 10-years. This means that you won’t have to worry about changing the battery out once it starts beeping, as you’ll just need to swap out the budget-focused smoke alarm. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit lower-cost? Well, the Kidde FyreWatch Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm is a great choice. Coming in at under $6.50 Prime shipped on Amazon, this smoke detector is around 40% below today’s lead deal. The biggest thing here is that there’s no built-in lithium battery, and you’ll need to replace it once the power is gone.

Further secure your home with Anker’s eufy home security system. It’s on sale right now for $140, which saves you $20 from its normal going rate. Coming with motion detectors, window/door sensors, and more, this is a great way to further lock down your house.

Kidde Smoke Detector features:

  • Sealed-in lithium battery – Sealed-in lithium power supply; No battery replacement required over the 10 year life of the alarm. Eliminates worry about battery removal or unauthorized deactivation of alarm
  • Self-activation – Alarm automatically activates when attached to the mounting bracket, HushTM – Will temporarily silence nuisance alarms and will not allow hush mode to be activated unless the unit is in alarm mode
  • Alarm memory – Rapidly flashing LED alerts user if the alarm has sounded since the last time the test/reset button was used. Temperature Range-40˚F (4.4˚C) to 100˚F (37.8˚C)

