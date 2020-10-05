Protect your home with the 5-piece eufy home security system, now $140

Anker via Newegg is offering its eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $139.99 shipped with the code 93XPU47 at checkout. For comparison, this saves you $20 and it’s rare that we track a discount on this brand-new home security system. Designed to work hand-in-hand with Anker’s other eufy smart home products, you’ll find that the motion sensors included with this security system can easily trigger the HomeKit-enabled eufyCams to start recording. Plus, it can send you a notification should a motion sensor trigger, or a door/window open when the system is armed. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more about Anker’s home security system? Our announcement coverage lays out all the big features.

When it comes to home security systems, this is among the more budget-focused models out there. For comparison, the 5-piece Ring setup would run you $200 right now at Amazon. However, for just $30, you can expand your eufy kit to include an additional entry sensor.

For other great deals on Anker gear, swing by our earlier roundup. From charging bases to Qi pads, portable batteries, and more, we’ve got it for you. Also, be sure to check out our smart home guide that’s updated daily. You’ll find great deals there, like the ecobee 4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat on sale for $179, with today’s bundle offering $300 or more in value.

eufy Smart Home Security System features:

Easy Setup: Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts.

No Monthly Fees: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Instant Alerts: Get notified as soon as motion or a breach is detected with the eufy Security app.

Security in Seconds: Arm and disarm in seconds by keying in your password or directly from your phone via the eufy Security App.

