Protect your home with the 5-piece eufy home security system, now $140

- Oct. 5th 2020 3:16 pm ET

Get this deal
$160 $140
0

Anker via Newegg is offering its eufy 5-piece Smart Home Security System for $139.99 shipped with the code 93XPU47 at checkout. For comparison, this saves you $20 and it’s rare that we track a discount on this brand-new home security system. Designed to work hand-in-hand with Anker’s other eufy smart home products, you’ll find that the motion sensors included with this security system can easily trigger the HomeKit-enabled eufyCams to start recording. Plus, it can send you a notification should a motion sensor trigger, or a door/window open when the system is armed. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Want to learn more about Anker’s home security system? Our announcement coverage lays out all the big features.

When it comes to home security systems, this is among the more budget-focused models out there. For comparison, the 5-piece Ring setup would run you $200 right now at Amazon. However, for just $30, you can expand your eufy kit to include an additional entry sensor.

For other great deals on Anker gear, swing by our earlier roundup. From charging bases to Qi pads, portable batteries, and more, we’ve got it for you. Also, be sure to check out our smart home guide that’s updated daily. You’ll find great deals there, like the ecobee 4 Smart HomeKit Thermostat on sale for $179, with today’s bundle offering $300 or more in value.

eufy Smart Home Security System features:

  • Easy Setup: Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts.
  • No Monthly Fees: Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufy Security products are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.
  • Instant Alerts: Get notified as soon as motion or a breach is detected with the eufy Security app.
  • Security in Seconds: Arm and disarm in seconds by keying in your password or directly from your phone via the eufy Security App.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$160 $140
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Newegg

Newegg
Anker eufy Home Security

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide