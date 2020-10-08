Respawn’s Fortnite Skull Trooper gaming chair drops by 45% to $80 shipped

Respawn via Newegg is offering its Fortnite Skull Trooper Gaming Chair for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $148 list price at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a Fortnite fanatic, then this is the chair for you. It offers a high back, thick padding, and a built-in headrest. All of this ensures that you can easily stay at your desk for hours on end, and be comfortable the entire time. There are also arm wrests, which is something that I’ve found I can’t live without at my desk chair. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a new chair on a tighter budget? Well, this office chair is available for $57 at Amazon. With a mesh back, it’ll keep you cool while working and the built-in arm wrests are crucial to staying comfortable all day long.

Do you stand at your desk? Be sure you have the proper feet support with this anti-fatigue floor mat. I use one of these when standing at my desk and it helps me a lot when it comes to longer sessions. At $37, this is a fairly budget-focused office upgrade all things considered.

RESPAWN Fortnite Skull Trooper Chair features:

The Fortnite edition Skull Trooper-inspired gaming chair features accents that allow you to rep your favorite outfit along with the Fortnite logo embossed in the headrest

Padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed

Gaming chair features a high back with segmented padding and a built-in headrest

The video game chair features robust built-in lumbar support for long hours of video games

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!