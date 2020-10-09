Allen Edmonds Flash Sale offers up to $150 off fall boots, dress shoes, more

- Oct. 9th 2020 1:02 pm ET

0

Allen Edmonds is refreshing your look with up to $150 off dress shoes and boots as well as 30% off clothing. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the Landon Cap-Toe Boots that are currently marked down to $295. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $445. This style is available in three color options and features an all-weather design to promote traction. They’re a great option to pair with jeans on the weekends or dress pants during business outings. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this event is the Barbour Magnus Quilted Zip Jacket that’s marked down to $179. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $260. This style is highly-packable and perfect for cold weather.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author