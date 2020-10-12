Big screen on the go! Anker Nebula portable projectors starting at $245

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Anker Nebula portable projectors starting at $244.99 shipped. These all-in-one projectors allow you to seamlessly project to over 100-inches from your smartphone or autonomously with Android/apps/over USB/HDMI/wifi whether it is for camping, hotels, backyard movies or conference room presentations. We’ve reviewed Nebula projectors here and found their features and quality to be impressive.

Apollo 200 lumen 854 x 480 resolution 6W sound: $244.99 ($100 off)

($100 off) Capsule II 200 lumen, 720P resolution: $399.99 ($180 off)

($180 off) Mars II 300 lumen 720P resolution: $329.99 ($130 off)

($130 off) Cosmos 4K 1,500 Lumens with Dolby surround: $1,189.00 ($600 off)

Nebula by Anker Mars II 300 features:

Sensational Clarity: Experience your favorite content in a whole new light. 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology combine to create a crisp, clear picture.

Stunning Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass.

Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

Binge-Watch in Style: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more wherever you go on Mars II movie projector. Seamlessly display your favorite Android 7.1 content for endless hours of entertainment.

NOTE: Copyrighted content from Hulu, Netflix, and similar services CAN NOT be mirrored or screencast. Download and use the apps directly through Mars II portable projector to view copyrighted content from these providers. Chromecast is not supported.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!