Keep holiday weight at bay with Etekcity's digital scale for $15 Prime shipped

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:01 pm ET

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Step-on Scale for $14.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $20, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in over a year and is the best available. If you’re looking to keep from gaining extra weight this holiday season, it’ll be crucial to keep track of whether you’re going up or town with a scale like this. You’ll find a maximum weight of 400-pounds here, and reading accuracy of 0.01-pounds. Etekcity also includes a body tape measure and batteries with your purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save some cash? Ditch the Etekcity namesake to score a similar scale at a much lower cost. This model is available right now for $11 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get a similar tape measure and batteries as in the deal above, just without the same name on the scale.

Do you prefer a scale that syncs with your smartphone? We’ve got a roundup of our favorite models that’ll keep tabs of your weight loss journey. Each scale on the list will easily keep tabs on multiple aspects of your health, from BMI to muscle mass and more.

Etekcity Digital Scale features:

  • High accuracy – 4 latest-version high-precision sensors with a 0.1 lb / 0.05kg accuracy, using technology from Germany
  • Multifunction – Auto calibration, auto-off, low battery and overload indication, easy to read backlit LCD display
  • Strong Design – 6mm thick tempered glass provides exceptional sturdiness, large 11.8 in x 11.8 in platform

