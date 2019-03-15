Best smart scales to track your weight loss from $30

Nobody likes to see their weight, but if you’re on a weight loss journey (no matter how much you’re trying to lose), keeping track is always a must. While we used to have to write down our weight before, it’s now easier than ever to record it. These are the best smart scales to track your weight loss starting at just $30 shipped.

Nomad Base Station

There are two different types of smart scales, and each scale can sync with different health tracking applications. Your main differences will be whether it’s Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and you’ll generally want a scale that syncs with either Apple Health or Google Fit, depending on your phone preference.

eufy Smart Scale C1 – $30

Bluetooth, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit

The eufy Smart Scale C1 is one of the most budget-friendly smart scales on the market. At just $30 shipped on Amazon, it connects to your phone over Bluetooth and can store up to 16 users in its memory. This is perfect for any family, as each person can have their phone connected to the scale and track their health and fitness progress.

eufy’s model syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to make tracking your weight loss simple and easy. Once the scale makes a connection with your phone, it’ll automatically record all of its data in the app of your choice without any further input from you. This scale doesn’t just track weight, however, it also keeps tabs on your body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more.

Withings/Nokia Body Smart Scale – $60

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit

Nokia’s entry-level Body Smart Scale is one of the lowest-priced Wi-Fi-enabled smart scales you can buy. Though it also supports Bluetooth, the Wi-Fi is really what makes this scale stand out. It lacks some of the body tracking features of the previous eufy like bone and muscle composition, but the Wi-Fi lets it sync without the need of your phone. Plus, there’s even built-in food tracking, through a partner app, that ties into the scale to help you eat better.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit

If you like the Wi-Fi aspect of the above Nokia scale, this model gives you even more features. It offers full-body composition in the app, which includes weight, body fat, water percentage, with muscle and bone mass. This would be a great contender for the majority of people since it helps you track just about every aspect of your body, supports up to 8 users, and offers Wi-Fi synchronization.

Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale: $129

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit

For those who use and love their Fitbit, the Fitbit Aria 2 scale syncs directly with the Fitbit dashboard. Just note that it doesn’t support Apple Health or Google Fit, which shouldn’t be a problem for you since Fitbit’s dashboard is cross-platform and already built for those who are bought into the Fitbit ecosystem. It features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and can even sync to a Windows computer on the same network. It also works with Fitbit watches and wristbands so you can get a better understanding of how your activity impacts your weight.

Withings/Nokia Body Cardio Smart Scale: $150

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit

This is the highest-end scale from Nokia. It offers all of the features that the previous scales do, but with a few added benefits. This one tracks your heart rate when you weigh yourself and also is built out of aluminum instead of plastic, giving it a more premium design. This is for the person who wants to keep logs of absolutely everything when weighing in and tracking their weight loss.

Unlike the other scales, this scale requires no batteries. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you just plug it in when it runs low and then you’re good to go again.