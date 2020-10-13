Calvin Klein underwear for men and women from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Oct. 13th 2020 9:03 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon’s offering Clavin Klein Underwear from just $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Cotton Stretch Multi-Pack Boxer Briefs for $19.04. Regularly priced at $35, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since last November. These boxer briefs were designed for comfort with breathable cotton that’s infused with stretch. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars with over 6,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Calvin Klein Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Classics Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts for $18.20. To compare, these t-shirts are regularly priced at $36 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These t-shirts are perfect for layering this fall and they come in either black or white. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to update your wardrobe during Amazon’s in-house fashion sale that’s offering up to 30% off Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, and more.

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Cotton stretch underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring comfortable elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband
  • Soft and breathable stretch cotton blend
  • Packs are available in assorted colors
  • Stretch fabrication for comfort and shape retention
  • Durable, everyday boxer briefs pack

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Prime Day 2020 Calvin Klein

About the Author