Calvin Klein underwear for men and women from $6 Prime shipped at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon’s offering Clavin Klein Underwear from just $6 Prime shipped. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Cotton Stretch Multi-Pack Boxer Briefs for $19.04. Regularly priced at $35, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen since last November. These boxer briefs were designed for comfort with breathable cotton that’s infused with stretch. You can choose from three color options and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars with over 6,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Calvin Klein Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Classics Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirts for $18.20. To compare, these t-shirts are regularly priced at $36 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. These t-shirts are perfect for layering this fall and they come in either black or white. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to update your wardrobe during Amazon’s in-house fashion sale that’s offering up to 30% off Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, and more.

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs feature:

Cotton stretch underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring comfortable elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband

Soft and breathable stretch cotton blend

Packs are available in assorted colors

Stretch fabrication for comfort and shape retention

Durable, everyday boxer briefs pack

