Joe’s New Balance offers hundreds of styles under $75 + free shipping

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:21 pm ET

Joe’s New Balance is having its own Prime Day sale with hundreds of styles of shoes under $75. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery, which is usually only on orders of $100. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Fresh Foam Arishi v3 for both men and women. This style is cushioned, lightweight, and great for workouts. They were originally priced at $70, however during the sale you can find them for $56. These shoes are also flexible to mimic your natural stride and come in several color options. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and check out our fashion guide for additional deals going on today.

