Prime Day Blu-ray sales include 2-for-$30 4K, Interstellar at $15, much more

- Oct. 13th 2020 4:46 pm ET

Amazon, as part of its Prime Day Deals, is discounting quite a few 4K and HD Blu-ray movies across the board in various genres. One of our favorite movies on sale is Interstellar on 4K Blu-ray with a Digital Copy for $14.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $20 at Amazon and today’s deal drops it to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. When it comes to space exploration movies, this is one of my all-time favorites. Hoenstly, I could rewatch this movie time and time again. Christopher Nolan went to great detail when creating the Event Horizon and the Black Hole that they showcase in this movie, and both the story and videography are award-winning. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 55,000 Amazon customers. We’ve got quite the list of Prime Day Blu-ray sales below, and even information on Amazon’s 2-for-$30 deal that discounts 4K films even more.

More Blu-rays on sale:

Looking for a Blu-ray sale that isn’t listed above? Well, Amazon is also running a 2-for-$30 sale on 4K Blu-rays that has quite a wide range of options to pick from. A few of the movies above are included, along with Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets, Apocalypse Now Final Cut, 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Dark Knight, Gladiator, Dunkirk, Hereditary, and many more. Oh, and don’t forget to take a look at everything that Prime Day has to offer in our constantly-updating hub.

Prime Day 2020

