Samsonite and American Tourister luggage up to 50% off at Amazon’s Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon’s offering up to 50% off Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. Our top pick from this sale is the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set for $99.99 shipped. Regularly this luggage is priced at $240 and that’s an Amazon all-time low. This luggage features spinner wheels to get you to your destination in a breeze. It also has a large interior space with expanders to hold all of your essentials and the silver coloring can be carried by men or women alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

However, if you’re looking for a larger set, the American Tourister 3-Piece Marble Luggage is priced at $129.99. To compare, this luggage is regularly priced at $250. The marble design is very trendy and this would be a great holiday gift as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 2,800 reviews.

You will also want to check out the Cole Haan Great Fall Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off boots, sneakers, and more.

Samsonite Centric Expandable Luggage features:

20 inch Carry On (meets carry on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 24 inch Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bag for longer trips)

TSA locks act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling

Scratch Resistant twill texture, keeping cases beautiful trip after trip

