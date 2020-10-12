Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more

- Oct. 12th 2020 9:40 am ET

0

Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale is live and taking up to 60% off markdowns and extra 30% off favorite styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on fall boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall wardrobe with the men’s OriginalGrand Chukka Boots. They’re currently on sale for $126, which is down from its original rate of $180. These boots are will pair perfectly with jeans or dress pants alike and are cushioned to promote comfort. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house fashion event happening now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Cole Haan

Cole Haan

About the Author