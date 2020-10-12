Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale offers extra 30% off fall boots, sneakers, more

Cole Haan’s Great Fall Sale is live and taking up to 60% off markdowns and extra 30% off favorite styles. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on fall boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your fall wardrobe with the men’s OriginalGrand Chukka Boots. They’re currently on sale for $126, which is down from its original rate of $180. These boots are will pair perfectly with jeans or dress pants alike and are cushioned to promote comfort. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Amazon’s in-house fashion event happening now.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!