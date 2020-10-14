Amazon’s Prime Day adidas deals take up to 40% off clothing, shoes, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 40% off adidas clothing, shoes, and accessories. Our top pick from this sale is the adidas Defender Large Duffel for $24.49 shipped. Regularly priced at $35 and that’s matched with the Amazon all-time low. This duffel bag can be used by both men or women alike and it has a cushioned shoulder strap to promote comfort. It would be a great option for gym use or as a weekend bag. The interior is spacious to hold all of your gear and it even has a padded 15-inch MacBook pocket. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,200 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas.

Another notable deal from this sale is the trendy adidas Men’s Sereno 19 Training Pants that are marked down to $30. For comparison, that’s $15 off the going rate and the lowest price we’ve seen in three months. This style is great for post workouts, lounging, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the adidas Creators Sale that’s offering 33% off sitewide, including clearance.

adidas Defender Duffel Bag features:

Back panel has pass through channel for trolley luggage handle

Structured shape keeps your gear safe with a PU coated front zipper to keep valuables protected

Adjustable shoulder strap and padded haul handles for two ways to carry

Padded computer pocket to keep your laptop or tablet protected, and lots of organized storage options

