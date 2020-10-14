Finish Line takes extra 50% off Nike, adidas, more during its Great Fall Sale

- Oct. 14th 2020 3:56 pm ET

0

Finish Line’s Great Fall Savings takes an extra 50% off top brands with promo code SAVE50 at checkout. Find great deals on adidas, Nike, Under Armour, PUMA, and more. A $7 off flat rate shipping fee is applied to all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike LD Victory Casual Shoes for men that are currently marked down to just $30. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. This style is great for fall and versatile to wear with all of your jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. They’re also lightweight, cushioned, and perfect for everday wear. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Finish Line and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Prime Day 2020

Prime Day 2020

The best Prime Day 2020 deals.
Finish Line

About the Author