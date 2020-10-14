Prime Day is underway and now Hyper is getting in on the savings by launching a 30% off sale on its lineup of USB-C hubs and more starting at under $10 shipped when code PRIME has been applied at checkout.

Many of the offers are also matched at Amazon, as well as Best Buy and B&H. Our top pick is on the HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for iPad Pro at $62.99. Down from its usual $90 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $27 in savings and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Whether you’re rocking one of Apple’s latest iPad Pros or plan on picking up the new iPad Air, adding this HyperDrive Hub into the mix is an easy recommendation. On top a USB-C PD input, there’s also a USB 3.0 slot for connecting legacy devices, SD card readers, a 3.5mm headphone port, and 4K60Hz HDMI output. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 145 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Head below for some of our additional top picks from the Hyper Prime Day sale.

Alongside everything else in the sale, another highlight falls to the new HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger for $48 by taking advantage of its promotion at Kickstarter. Taking 40% off expected list price, now is your chance to secure one of Hyper’s latest products without having to pay full price. Delivering a either a 3- or 4-port design, this compact charger packs up to three USB-C slots alongside a USB 3.0 port. Available in either a 65W or 100W version, these compact chargers are perfect for throwing in your bag or streamlining a nightstand setup. Get all the details in our hands-on coverage right here.

Other top picks from the Hyper Prime Day sale:

HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Take full advantage of iPadOS with the hub that supports direct access of USB-C/USB-A flash/hard storage drives on iPad Pro & iPad Air. Precision milled aluminum enclosure, available in Space Gray and Silver, with the same color, appearance and design lines as the iPad. Features a removable and replaceable grip that secures USB-C hub onto the iPad. Grips and extension cables support iPad with screen protectors, cases and other USB-C devices.

