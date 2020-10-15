AstroAI Mini Fridges starting from $32 shipped at Amazon today (up to 30% off)

- Oct. 15th 2020 9:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day AstroAI (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its mini fridges and coolers. One standout is the AstroAI Mini Fridge 4-Liter AC/DC Portable model starting at $32.19 shipped. Regularly $46 or so, today’s deal is as much as 30% off the going rate and among the best deals we have tracked. This portable mini fridge or cooler can actually keep everything from drinks and medications cool at up to 32-degrees, but can also maintain a warm temperature if that’s needed as well. Capacity measures out at about 4-liters while AC/DC adapters are included for use at home or in the car. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals below.

With today’s discounts, the AstroAI Mini Fridge is now one of the most affordable options we can find from a brand you would trust. Even the usually rock-bottom Chefman and Gourmia options are starting from $40 on Amazon right now.

But be sure to check out the rest of today’s AstroAI sale for additional models starting from $35 including the larger 6-liter options at the lowest price we can find. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on kitchenware, vacuums, tools, and much more.

More on the AstroAI Mini Fridge:

Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C)86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours. Store ! (6) 12 oz cans ! medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls.

