Etekcity’s budget-focused HealthKit smart scale falls to Amazon low of $20

- Oct. 15th 2020 9:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Smart HealthKit Bluetooth Body Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it regularly fetches $25 and today’s deal is a match for its low at Amazon. If you’re wanting to keep holiday weight gain at bay, this scale can really help. Just have your phone nearby and it’ll connect over Bluetooth to record your weight, BMI, bone mass, and much more within the Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit apps. This makes it super simple to track weight gain or loss progress over time, as the aforementioned apps offer easy-to-read graphs of your progress. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditching the built-in smarts will save you some cash. Right now, Etekcity’s Digital Body Scale is available for $17 Prime shipped. The overall design is a bit different here, and you’ll find a lack of Bluetooth connectivity included. But, for those who want a well-known brand’s scale in their bathroom, this is a great choice.

If you’re willing to ditch the Etekcity namesake, we’ve spotted a more budget-focused smart scale. Loftilla’s Bluetooth Smart Scale works with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit just like today’s lead deal. At $15 Prime shipped, you’ll find that it has a rating of 4.6/5 stars from a few thousand happy customers.

Etekcity HealthKit Scale features:

FULL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS- Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand. The data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

