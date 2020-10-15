Kershaw’s SpeedSafe-Assisted Cryo Pocket Knife hits $22.50 (Reg. $30)

- Oct. 15th 2020 12:21 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Cryo Pocket Knife for $22.58 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off what it’s been averaging there and is one of few times this offering has fallen this low at Amazon. Kershaw Cryo features a 2.75-inch blade that’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The company touts “excellent edge retention, strength, hardness and corrosion resistance.” It’s made for all sorts of outdoor adventures including hiking, hunting, camping, backpacking, fishing and the list goes on. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife for $8. While its blade isn’t as long, this equates to a smaller form-factor that also clocks in at a much lower price. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,900 Amazon shoppers.

For even more options, be sure to peruse our list of the best multi-tools from $5. Brands range from Leatherman to Gerber, with several more offerings to boot. This collection is a great place to become more familiar with what types of options exist.

Kershaw Cryo Pocket Knife features:

  • 2.75-inch 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a rugged stonewash finish features excellent edge retention, strength, hardness and corrosion resistance
  • Excellent companion for hiking, hunting, camping, backpacking, gardening, fishing and general everyday use
  • Lightweight handle construction with a stylish G-10 front and a stonewashed stainless steel back, for comfortable in-hand feel and sturdy grip

