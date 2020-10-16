Anker’s Nebula Mars II 300-lumen projector drops to all-time low at $330

Anker via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Mars II 300-lumen 720p HDMI Projector for $329.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $420 at Amazon, and today’s deal is a match for its all-time low that was set during Prime Day. You’ll find that Anker’s projector offers 720p DLP IntelliBright technology that is built to deliver a ‘crisp, clear picture.’ While there are built-in dual 10W speakers, you’ll find that you can hook up more powerful speakers should that be something you’re interested in. This projector also has Android built-in, which allows you to watch Netflix, Hulu, and much more. With the ability to project up to a 150-inch image, this is a great way to bring movies to life like never before. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re planning on bringing this projector with you on-the-go, be sure to have a case designed specifically for it. This one is just $37 at Amazon and will hold all the necessary stuff to run your projector. It’s honestly a no-brainer purchase even if you aren’t planning on traveling, as it’ll keep everything neat and tidy while not being used.

Something else that’ll make it more simple to use this projector is a quality tripod. That’s right, there’s a tripod mount on the Mars II and Anker has a projector-specific model design to hold it at just the right height. Coming in at $48, it’ll hold the Mars II or any other Nebula-series projectors from Anker.

More about the Anker Mars II Projector:

Sensational Clarity: Experience your favorite content in a whole new light. 300 ANSI lm brightness and 720p DLP IntelliBright technology combine to create a crisp, clear picture.

Stunning Sound: Dual 10W audio drivers generate cinematic stereo sound and deep pounding bass.

Ideal in the Home: Stay entertained at home with Mars II’s 150-inch image. Watch movies, take online classes, or keep the kids entertained with hours of cartoons and educational videos. The possibilities are endless.

Binge-Watch in Style: Watch YouTube, Netflix, and more wherever you go on Mars II movie projector. Seamlessly display your favorite Android 7.1 content for endless hours of entertainment.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!