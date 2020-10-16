This backup camera mounts behind your license plate for an easy install at $11

ZEROXCLUB (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HD Backup Camera for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code YXKRZXW4 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and is a match for our last mention. If your car shipped with a radio or display that’s capable of handling a backup camera but doesn’t have one built-in, it’s time to add one. You’ll just have to run wires from the front to the back of your vehicle to get it set up, which isn’t that difficult. The nice thing with this camera is that it mounts behind your license plate, which helps keep your vehicle legal if you’re not allowed to block portions of the plate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal, you should grab this killer AUKEY USB-C car charger. It has 30W of power, USB-C, USB-A, and sits flush to your DC jack. Down to $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, it’s the perfect way to spend your savings from the backup camera above.

When it comes to backup cameras, this is among the lowest-cost options on Amazon. One of the next-best prices that we can find is $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon for a license plate-mounted model, while today’s goes behind your plate (which is safer and legal in more places.)

ZEROXCLUB Backup Camera features:

Reflect true and real time image, maintain original color, adopts the advanced optical design and remarkable image processing technology to provide 720P resolution image for your vehicle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

