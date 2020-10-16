Amazon takes $90 off Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill, now $510

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill for $509.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. This 30-inch grill boasts a digital panel that makes it a cinch to toggle power, tweak temps, cook time, and more. Grillers will find a total of 10 different smoker settings, providing an abundance of control surrounding the amount of smoke produced. Inside you’ll find dual porcelain-coated warming racks alongside two cast iron grill grates. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Ensure you’re ready to cook loads of great meals with Bear Mountain’s All-Natural BBQ Hardwood Pellets at $19. There’s a bundle of different flavors available ranging from apple to cherry, maple, and more. For this price you get 20 pounds of pellets, an amount that most agree should last 20 hours or longer.

Whether you like to travel or would rather have something compact that easily folds away, NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker is worth a look. It recently debuted and caught our eye thanks to its unique briefcase-like look. The use of aircraft-grade aluminum only intrigued us more. Swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill features:

Digital panel controls on/off, temperature, cook and smoke time

10 Smoke settings let you control the amount of smoke produced

Reversible, porcelain-coated, cast iron smoke + sear grates allow you to smoke low-and-slow BBQ recipes, or use the sear side for high heat grilling

