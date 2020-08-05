NOMAD’s portable grill stealthily disguises itself as a briefcase

It doesn’t matter whether you own a tent or an Airstream Basecamp 20 — NOMAD’s portable grill and smoker is here to let you cook favorite dishes no matter where your outdoor adventures take you. While competing options are made by Traeger, Char-Griller, and others, NOMAD takes things to the next level with a design that’s all but certain to turn heads. It wields enough space to grill and smoke a considerable amount of food, is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum, and weighs in at a mere 28 pounds. Continue reading to learn more.

NOMAD’s portable grill cooks your favorite dishes anywhere

Folks that like to move around but still cook their own meals are bound to love the new NOMAD Grill and Smoker. Its suitcase-shaped form-factor manages to fit everything you need into a compact design that beckons you to take it on your next trip.

The exterior of NOMAD’s portable grill is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and military-spec hardware. Despite how hot the inside will get when cooking, the company’s SurfaceSafe technology is able to keep outside shell temperatures “remarkably low.” NOMAD touts this as empowering owners to set it “on many unconventional surfaces.”

Once opened, grillers are greeted with 425 square inches of cooking space. NOMAD claims this is enough space to grill up to 30 burgers at once. Intake and exhaust dampers throughout are said to “distribute heat evenly to cook faster with less energy.”

Pricing and availability

Orders are now open for the new NOMAD Grill and Smoker, but stock appears to be limited at the moment. Pricing is set at $599, which manages to cost more $200 more than what you’d spend on Traeger Ranger.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite the fact that I haven’t been doing it lately, I really enjoy grilling my meals. Since I don’t tend to cook for more than a few people at once, I have never been attracted to or felt the need to shop for an overly large option. For anyone in the same boat as me, this makes NOMAD’s portable grill not only a solid option for travel but even for home.

Yes, it does cost six times more this alternative from Char-Griller, but as is the case with Traeger Ranger, it has nothing on the looks of NOMAD. Considering the fact that it’s easy to sink nearly as much into a full-fletched grill, folks like me might rather buy something portable so it can be easily taken anywhere while also garnering a design that’s bound to stand out from the competition.

