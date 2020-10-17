Reolink’s Argus Pro with Solar Panel drops to $70 (30% off), more today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, ReolinkUSOnline (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its indoor/outdoor security cameras at up to 30% off. One of our favorites is the 1080p Argus Pro with Solar Panel for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its regular going rate, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and the lowest since its drop to $60 back in January. This camera comes with a bundled solar panel so it can be powered by nothing more than the sun’s rays. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery that the solar panel charges, meaning that even when the sun goes away for a bit it’ll still function great. Plus, it records 1080p footage, delivering a crisp, high-definition picture to your smartphone. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Make sure to swing by Amazon’s roundup of other Reolink deals to view everything on sale.

Why get one camera when you can pick up two and still save some cash? Amazon has a 2-pack of Wyze 1080p Home Security Cameras for under $51 shipped. You’ll find these cameras shoot at a similar quality to today’s lead deal, but forgo the built-in battery and solar panel for a plugged-in design.

Regardless of which camera you pick up, both support microSD cards for internal local storage. So, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon to keep your recordings safe on. At the end of the day, sometimes cloud backups fail, and having a local copy of an event can be easier to retrieve in case of emergency.

Reolink Argus Pro with Solar Panel features:

Wireless and Simple Installation – The Argus Pro+Solar Panel system can be easily mounted and installed both indoors and outdoors, eliminating the need for professional help. Rechargeable and get Non-Stop solar power supply with its own panel. No need to plug into power ever. IP65 weatherproof certification has proven its durability against harsh weather, like heavy rain and extreme sun.

Voice Control with Alexa & Google home assistant – You will see live feed from the Reolink Argus Pro camera on your Google Home Hub/ Chromecast-enabled TVs or Echo spot/ Echo show by simply giving voice commands to Google Assistant/Alexa. Equipped with 1920×1080 HD resolution and 130° wide field of vision, the outdoor security camera provides you with crystal-clear night-vision footage up to 33ft in the wider fields even at poor light. 6pcs 850nm infrared LEDs.

Instant Playback for Local or Cloud Storage – Micro SD card slot accepts up to 64GB for home security camera Argus Pro to record. Save motion triggered videos to your SD card and backup videos on Reolink Cloud. Recorded videos can be replayed via the Reolink app and client, without any additional subscription fees.

