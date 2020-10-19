ORICO’s transparent M.2 NVMe/SATA SSD enclosure drops to under $25.50

ORICO Technology Co.,Ltd (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Transparent USB 3.1 Type-C M.2 NVMe/SATA SSD Enclosure for $25.29 shipped with the code VPL56TFH and when you clip the on-page coupon. With these stacked promotions, you’re saving 45% from its regular going rate, making this one of the best deals we’ve tracked recently. If you have a spare M.2 NVMe- or SATA-based SSD, this enclosure will turn it into portable storage. Just a USB-C cable is needed for it to function, as no external power is required. Plus, with USB 3.1 10Gbps speeds, you’ll see transfer rates of up to up to 1000MBps. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch the NVMe compatibility of today’s lead deal to save big. This SATA M.2 USB-C Enclosure is available on Amazon for $14 Prime shipped. It’ll function quite similarly to today’s lead deal, just without the ability to insert NVMe-based M.2 SSDs.

However, if it’s converting a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD to USB that you’re after. ORICO has you covered for even less. This transparent enclosure is a killer deal at just $7 Prime shipped. You’ll be limited to larger 2.5-inch SATA-based drives here, but if you’re upgrading from an older SSD or HDD to a brand-new NVMe model, this is a great buy.

ORICO Transparent NVMe SSD Enclosure features:

VARIOUS PROTOCOLS ARE COMPATIBLE: ORICO M.2 SSD enclosure support both M.2 SATA and NVME protocol (B Key/B+M Key/ M Key) SSD, fit all size of M.2 SSD (2280/2260/2242/2230). Make you no worry about choosing the right adapter for your M.2 SSD.NOTE: M.2 PCIe AHCI SSDs, and any SSD from Mac are not support.

6/10 Gbps HIGH SPEED: ORICO M.2 to USB C enclosure’s output speed is determined by the accessed M.2 SSD. When you insert SATA M.2 SSD, the output speed is 6Gbps. And when you insert NVME M.2 SSD, the output speed is 10Gbps.

HIGH-PERFORMANCE MASTER CONTROL: ORICO M.2 to USB enclosure adopts a high-level control scheme, complies with UASP&Trim, which can effectively improve the speed and extend the lifetime of SSD. Compatible with Windows7/8/10 / Mac / Linux multi-platform operating system.

