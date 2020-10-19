Refresh your plates/cereal bowls in today’s Gold Box from $10 (Up to 39% off)

- Oct. 19th 2020 9:11 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Inspired Home (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering up to 39% off Sweese plate and bowl sets. One standout here is the 6-piece Sweese Porcelain Fluted Bowl Set for $23.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 or so, today’s deal is a straight 30% price drop, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. These 26-ounce bowls are great for everything from soup to cereal and come in six vibrant colorways. The porcelain fluted design protects your hands from extreme heat while looking stylish alongside a microwave-, oven-, and freezer-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More deals below.

If the fluted and colorful vibe isn’t working for you, check out this 6-pack of Corelle Soup and Cereal Bowls for $17.50 Prime shipped instead. They carry solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and are both microwave- and oven-safe, but are a little bit smaller than the options above.

But you’ll also find even more alternatives in today’s Sweese Gold Box sale with deals starting from just over $10 on bowls, plates, coasters, and other kitchen accessories. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more of today’s best price drops.

More on the Sweese Porcelain Fluted Bowl Set:

Deep and large enough to use for cooking hot cereals or oatmeal in the microwave WITHOUT overflowing. Great uses for soup, entree, pasta, stews, ramen, noodle, ice cream, a large salad and more. Perfectly, you can also use it as a small serving bowl for like a can of vegetable. It is easy to hold HOT and COLD items in your hand. These bowls look stylish and fantastic on the table and the assorted color adds a stylistic touch and brightens up your mornings.

