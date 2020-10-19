Now that Prime Day is over, Black Friday is our next adventure to tackle. Right now, Sam’s Club is offering $45 off your first in-store purchase after you sign-up for a new membership. Essentially, you’ll pay $45 for the membership, and receive $45 off your first in-store purchase, giving you a 12-month Sam’s Club access effectively FREE. You’ll only have 60 days to redeem the $45 off, but you have until January 31 to sign-up for a membership. This means you’ll be able to cash in your savings on discounts for Black Friday, which is just about a month away. I’m a huge fan of Sam’s Club and love the discounts they have there, even on everyday items like clothing, milk, and much more. Ready to take the dive and get a Sam’s Club membership for free? Just head on over to this landing page to sign up and get started.

Sam’s Club is full of killer deals, especially when it comes to Black Friday discounts. You can only shop there if you’re a member, so today’s deal is something you’ll want to jump on before November rolls around. For a full list of things included with your membership, just stop by this page.

We’ll have everything related to Sam’s Club deals in our handy guide, so be sure to bookmark the page and check back during the holidays for all sales related to the club. Also, you’ll want to check out our home goods guide for even more ways to save, no membership required.

Terms & Conditions:

Join now as a new Club member for $45 (plus tax in some places) and receive an Instant Savings offer for $45 off $45 or more of qualifying purchases on one transaction within first 60 days of membership. Must present this offer physically or digitally to receive this offer. You must be 18 years or older to purchase a membership and membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are non-transferable and are valid at all Sam’s Club locations worldwide. Walmart® and Sam’s Club associates are not eligible for this offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from date of issue. By accepting this offer, you authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam’s Club membership fee(s) plus any applicable taxes at then-current rate every year until you cancel. Current rates, which may change, are $45 for Club level and $100 for Plus level. Visit SamsClub.com or a club or call 1-888-746-7726 to see full terms or cancel autorenewal. The $45 offer Instant Savings offer will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation and is valid for 60 days thereafter. Offer must be redeemed in a club location on a register. Offer cannot be used on SamsClub.com, with Scan & Go or with Club Pickup. Purchases of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships or shipping costs are not included in this offer. Offer restrictions may apply based upon local laws and regulations. Return value of merchandise purchased with this offer will be subject to pro-rated adjustment. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico. Prices shown are pre-tax amounts. State and local laws may require sales tax to be charged on the pre-discounted price. For Club Pickup orders not paid online, savings will be based on and limited to the Instant Savings offers available to the paying member on the date of in-club payment. No money will be returned to the member if the price of the item falls below zero after applying Instant Savings discount. Visit SamsClub.com/termsandconditionsor see a Club Associate for additional details. ­ Offer valid October 1, 2020 – January 31, 2021.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

