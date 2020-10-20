Columbia takes 60% off its web specials from $14: Jackets, shoes, more

Columbia is offers 60% off web specials with promo code OCTSAVINGS at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, pullovers, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Maxtrail Midlayer Fleece Jacket that’s currently on sale for $36 and originally was priced at $90. This style is a great piece for the fall and winter seasons. It can easily be dressed up or down and comes in four versatile color options. It also features a hood and waterproof material to keep you nice and warm. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

