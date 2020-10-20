Columbia takes 60% off its web specials from $14: Jackets, shoes, more

- Oct. 20th 2020 9:48 am ET

0

Columbia is offers 60% off web specials with promo code OCTSAVINGS at checkout. Find great deals on jackets, pullovers, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Maxtrail Midlayer Fleece Jacket that’s currently on sale for $36 and originally was priced at $90. This style is a great piece for the fall and winter seasons. It can easily be dressed up or down and comes in four versatile color options. It also features a hood and waterproof material to keep you nice and warm. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author