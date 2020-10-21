QNAP’s 4-bay 4K-ready NAS drops to a new all-time low at $419 shipped

B&H Photo is currently offering the QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS for $419 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $549, is on sale for $439 at Amazon right now, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $10. You’ll find four 3.5-inch HDD bays here, which are also capable of accepting 2.5-inch HDDs and SSDs, giving you the ability to choose whichever type of storage drive you want to use. Plus, the PCIe 2.0 x2 slot can be fitted with the QNAP QM2 expansion card, allowing you to enjoy 10GbE networking. The expansion slot can even be used to outfit your NAS with an M.2 SSD for cache, delivering faster overall performance. With the ability to do dual-channel 4K H.264/H.265 processing, this NAS is the perfect media center for your home theater, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to build out your own media server, but need to start a bit smaller? The Synology 2-bay DS220j DiskStation is a NAS perfect for those just getting their feet wet. It’s available for $170 shipped at Amazon, offering you a budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal. There’s no PCIe expansion available here, so you can’t add a M.2 SSD or 10GbE port on as your server needs grow. But, the 2-bay design supports up to 32TB of storage, which is more than enough to manage a large media library.

If you need an all-in-one solution, the WD My Cloud 4TB Desktop HDD is a fantastic option. It’s not expandable, so you’ll be stuck at 4TB of storage for good here. But, that’s more than enough to back up photos, videos, or even your Time Machine. Coming in at $160 shipped, this is a killer way to upgrade your storage game without having to worry about buying HDDs or managing RAID.

QNAP TS-453Be 4-Bay features:

Built for office and home environments, the TS-453Be 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP features a simply physical design with a PCIe 2.0 x2 slot that can be fitted with a QNAP QM2 expansion card for M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card to turn this NAS into a wireless access point.

