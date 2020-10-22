Add a wireless backup camera to your vehicle for just $38.50

AccflyDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $38.49 shipped with the code YOLX4WPR and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $77 and today’s deal saves you nearly $40. If your vehicle didn’t come equipped from the factory with a backup camera, then it’s time to add one. This kit includes both the camera and a wireless display, making installation super simple. Just hook up the camera at the back of your vehicle and install the screen near your steering wheel and you’ll be good to go. Rated 4/5 stars.

Does your vehicle have a display capable of handling a backup camera input? Well, if so, this camera ditches the bundled wireless display to save you some cash. It comes in at $26 shipped on Amazon, and offers high-quality video that can also see at night.

Speaking of giving your ride an upgrade, did you see what iOttie just released? The Easy One Touch Connect Pro has Alexa built-in so you can issue voice commands to your vehicle. From getting navigation directions to changing the song, it makes every task super simple.

Accfly Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

Wireless rear-view camera is built-in wireless module, doesn’t have complex problem about wiring,the wireless distance can be up to 28ft in open areas.When the vehicle is in reverse gear,shows the image automatically,moving forward,the screen will be black and can show the time,which will be safer for the driver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!