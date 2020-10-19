iOttie is fairly well-known when it comes to smartphone mounts for your car. The latest from the company is an updated version of its One Touch Connect Pro with Alexa. This second-generation device offers dual high-quality microphones, MFi certification, wireless charging, and even redesigned mounts. What all do you get with the iOttie One Touch Connect Pro with Alexa? Well, keep reading to find out more.

Enjoy access to Alexa and more with the iOttie one Touch Connect Pro

If you’ve been wishing that your car was a bit smarter, but it’s not time for a new ride or radio just yet, this is a great way to give yourself an upgrade. the iOttie One Touch Connect Pro with Alexa mounts to your dashboard or windshield and delivers a killer experience in a compact package.

With two high-quality microphones that utilize noise-canceling software to filter out ambient road sounds, this phone mount can easily isolate your voice commands and trigger Alexa. Through Amazon’s smart assistant, you can change the music that’s playing, get directions, or even send smart home commands. In fact, it’s compatible with Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM, NPR, and iHeartRadio, just to name a few when it comes to streaming music.

Vice President Eric Kang states, “We partnered with Amazon to create the Easy One Touch Connect Pro focused on enhancing the safe driving experience for our users. This innovative mount combines efficiency and security as well as offers unique access to over 100,000 Alexa skills. ​Hop in the car and explore new roads with the Easy One Touch Connect Pro!​”

Keep your iPhone powered with built-in MFi Qi wireless charging

iOttie went a step further this time to include MFi certification, ensuring that this car mount would be compatible with a number of iOS devices. There are LED indicators on the mount that signal when Alexa is listening, but they also allow you to know when wireless charging is active. This means you’ll be able to tell at a glance if your iPhone (or another Qi-enabled device) is charging or not.

Easily place and remove your phone with the One Touch mechanism

If you’ve ever worked with dash mounts before, sometimes they can be a bit cumbersome to place and remove your phone. iOttie has a patented Easy One Touch mechanism that automatically secures your phone once the trigger is engaged, locking your phone in tight with a one-handed motion. Removing it is just as easy, with a simple press releasing your smart device.

Auto Mode gives you large buttons, glanceable information, and shortcuts

iOttie wants you to stay safe while driving, and that’s why they’ve built Auto Mode. This feature gives you large touch zone controls, glanceable information, and shortcuts to help you simplify routine tasks. In turn, you’ll keep your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel, which is exactly where they belong while you’re driving.

Pricing and availability

You can get the iOttie One Touch Connect Pro with Alexa on Amazon for $59.95. Shipping is free and it’s slated to begin rolling out to users starting today.

