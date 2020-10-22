Stock up on Amazon’s 100-pack K-Cup coffee pods from $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering the 100-pack of its Solimo Light Roast Morning Light Coffee Pods for $20.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the lowest possible price. And remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $30, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. At about $0.20 per cup, this is a great opportunity to stock up for the next few months. Described as having “subtle nutty and fruity notes,” this is 100% Arabica coffee inside of pods comatible with 1.0 and 2.0 K-Cup brewers. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for even more coffee deals and flavors. 

Amazon brand coffee pod deals:

For something even more affordable take a look at this 42-pack of Victor Allen’s pods for under $15 Prime shipped. It includes Donut Shop, Morning Blend, 100% Colombian, and French Roast pods with stellar ratings from nearly 9,500 Amazon customers.

But if you would prefer to get into the Nespresso single-serve ecosystem, dive into today’s Gold Box offers at up to $90 off. Then tuck in to our latest coffee feature for more ways to up your brewing game and our home goods hub for even more deals. 

More on the Solimo Light Roast Morning Light Coffee Pods:

  • 100 Light Roast coffee pods
  • Light roast coffee with clean, smooth finish
  • A hot, refreshing, bright cup of coffee, made with a light medium roast coffee that has some subtle nutty and fruity notes
  • 100% Arabica coffee
  • Compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers

