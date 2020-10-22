Banana Republic Black Friday in October Deals: Save 60% off sitewide + extra 10% off

Banana Republic Factory’s Black Friday in October Event takes 60% off sitewide and an extra 10% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Fall is a great time to update your wardrobe and get ahead of holiday shopping. Our top pick for men is the new Athletic-Fit Dark Wash Travel Jeans that are designed for comfort. These jeans are currently on sale for $36 and originally were priced at $100. This style will give you a polished look and the fit is flattering. Plus, the stretch-infused fabric will promote comfort and mobility. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Fossil’s Fall Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Boyfriend Flannel Shirt is a must-have for the fall season. This flannel will pair perfectly with t-shirts, sweaters, and even looks cute paired around your waist when wearing a dress. Originally priced at $65, however during the sale you can find it for $23.

Our top picks for women include:

