Score an all-time low on a 3-pack of Nest temperature sensors, now $86

Amazon is offering the Google Learning Thermostat Nest Temperature Sensor 3-pack for $85.95 shipped. For comparison, this 3-pack regularly goes for $99 and today’s deal is an all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you have a Nest thermostat, then adding a few temperature sensors around your home is an absolute must. I have multiple sensors with my smart thermostat and it’s great to not only know what the temp is in a specific room, but base my heating and cooling off of that information as well. Google claims that these sensors should last for around two years before it’s time to replace the battery, meaning it’s kind of a ‘set and forget’ device. Rated 4.7/5 stars and it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Are you team ecobee? Well, a 2-pack of ecobee SmartSensors is available at Amazon for $68.50 shipped. While these won’t work with Nest, and you’re only getting two sensors overall, that could fit your setup better. Plus, ecobee’s sensors act as occupancy detectors, only heating or cooling a room where people are active.

Looking for something a bit different? Well, Eve Degree is HomeKit-compatible and offers a built-in display. It senses both temperature and humidity, relaying that to HomeKit as well as the built-in screen. Since it works with HomeKit, you can base your home automations off different things that it reports back, like turning a smart plug on with a heater attached when the temperature falls low enough. Coming in at under $70 shipped, this is a killer smart home upgrade that everyone should have.

Google Learning Thermostat Nest Temperature Sensor features:

Works with compatible Nest thermostats[1]; the sensor tells the thermostat what the temperature is in the room where it’s placed and the thermostat uses that reading to control when the system turns on or off to keep that room the temperature you like

Put different temperature sensors in different rooms, like the baby’s room or living room

Control your Nest sensor in the Nest app; set a schedule and choose which room to prioritize when[2]

Compatible with the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E[1]

The Nest Temperature Sensor is easy to set up; just hang it on the wall or place it on a shelf

