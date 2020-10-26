Home Depot is known for killer sales during Black Friday, but this year is a bit different. Overall, 2020 has been a year to remember for many reasons, but Black Friday sales are also among those to take on a different look this time around. Home Depot is launching its first-ever “Black Friday Improved” sale starting November 6 both in-store and online, while those who use the Home Depot mobile app can start saving as early as today.

Will Home Depot be open on Thanksgiving Day?

As normal, Home Depot will be closing all stores on Thanksgiving day this year so that way their associates and customers can enjoy some important time with family and loved ones.

Black Friday at Home Depot starts November 6 in-store and online

As stated above, Black Friday at Home Depot will be a bit different this year. The big-box DIY and home goods superstore is starting its biggest sale of the year on November 6 through December 2, while supplies last. This gives customers plenty of time to shop both online and in-store, avoiding huge lines on Black Friday itself this time around. We still expect a Black Friday week ad to drop later in November, but after reaching out to Home Depot for further clarification, this does look to be the retailer’s official sale for the month of November.

Peek at savings early on the Home Depot mobile app

Are you impatient like myself? Well, users of the Home Depot mobile app can have an early glimpse at the savings before they hit the shelves and official website. It’s not entirely clear if the sales themselves will go live for app users before November 6, but the prices should be reflected on your smartphone so you can begin preparations for shopping this year’s biggest deals.

If you want to take an early peek at some of our favorite deals, we have them listed below. On the list, each item will be linked, even if the deal isn’t live just yet. You’ll find in a bullet alongside each deal an item SKU that you can punch in, either at the Home Depot website after November 6 or on the app starting today. This should bring you straight to the product even if our link doesn’t work, making it super easy to find the deals you’re after.

Our favorite deals

Home Depot Black Friday Improved ad scan

Ready to shop the entire Home Depot Black Friday Improved sale? Well, here’s a scan of the full ad for you to browse, but be sure to check back here on November 6 when the sale goes live for more details.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

