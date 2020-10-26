Get building with LEGO, KNEX, Magna-Tiles, more Gold Box, starting at $9

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a big variety of hobby/toy building sets from LEGO, KNEX, Magna-Tiles Playmobil and more for 35% off starting at $9. Most of these 4-5 star kits are at lowest-ever prices and will get kids (and adults) off screens and into building. Standouts:
- LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V 21309 Outer Space Model Rocket: $83.99
- PlayMonster Snap Ships Sabre XF-23 Interceptor: $9.09
- Magna Tiles Metropolis Set: $90.99
- K’NEX Thrill Rides – Twisted Lizard Roller Coaster Building Set : $24.49
- more!
LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V features:
- Bring to life the rocket launch that took humans to the moon with the meter-high (approximately 1: 110 scale) model rocket of the NASA Apollo Saturn V. This space toy with astronaut figures lets you role play the many missions the Saturn V completed.
- The Saturn V rocket kit includes 3 removable rocket stages (first, s-ii second, and s-ivb third) below the launch escape system, command and service module. Plus, there are 2 minifigures to accompany the Lunar Lander and splashdown rocket toy.
- After building the Saturn V rocket, you can display the spacecraft horizontally with 3 stands. The Lunar Lander docks with the command and service modules while the Lunar Orbiter sends the rocket into space.
- Recreate space adventures with this NASA toy and action figures based off of the included booklet about the manned Apollo Moon missions and the fan designers of this build and play set
- This spaceship toy measures over 39-inches (100 centimeter) high and 6-inches (17 centimeter) in diameter. It includes 1,969 pieces and is ideal for boys and girls 14 years or older.
