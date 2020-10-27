This 14-in-1 multi-tool even has a flashlight for just $10 Prime shipped

BIBURY-USA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code YZZ74VDP at checkout. Today’s sale saves you 50% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This multi-tool belongs on your side or in your pocket, going everywhere with you. It has 14 individual tools in one solid package, including pliers, an LED flashlight, scissors, five different screwdrivers, a can opener, and much more. Plus, the included pouch makes it simple to just keep it on your belt at all times. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Nite-Ize Multi-Tool is a great option for those who want something a bit more budget-focused and compact. It can function as a can opener, box cutter, screwdriver, wrench, and much more for just $5 Prime shipped. That’s right, you could pick this up instead of today’s lead deal, or alongside it to further bolster your capabilities.

Looking for something else? Well, our roundup of the best multi-tools starts at just $5 with options for every price category. Be sure to swing by and take a peek, as we have quite a few options for you to browse through.

BIBURY 14-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

With 14 function including needle nose pliers,wire stripper,wire cutter,knife,flashlight,scissors,chisel,wood saw,phillips screwdriver,can opener,bottle opener,flat screwdriver. It easy to keep all in one multi tool pocket tool in your pocket.

High-quality engineering guarantees years of reliable performance. Made from hardened stainless steel, heat treated to make it ultra-tough. Comfortable, 3D machined grip texture provides reliable non-slip grip.Multitools can be used in many job or work is a minimum requirements for a multitools.The multitool add flashlight, which is not afraid even in the dark, and adds scissors, very practical.

