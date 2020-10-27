This 14-in-1 multi-tool even has a flashlight for just $10 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome Goods
Get this deal 50% off $10

BIBURY-USA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 14-in-1 Multi-Tool for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code YZZ74VDP at checkout. Today’s sale saves you 50% and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This multi-tool belongs on your side or in your pocket, going everywhere with you. It has 14 individual tools in one solid package, including pliers, an LED flashlight, scissors, five different screwdrivers, a can opener, and much more. Plus, the included pouch makes it simple to just keep it on your belt at all times. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The Nite-Ize Multi-Tool is a great option for those who want something a bit more budget-focused and compact. It can function as a can opener, box cutter, screwdriver, wrench, and much more for just $5 Prime shipped. That’s right, you could pick this up instead of today’s lead deal, or alongside it to further bolster your capabilities.

Looking for something else? Well, our roundup of the best multi-tools starts at just $5 with options for every price category. Be sure to swing by and take a peek, as we have quite a few options for you to browse through.

BIBURY 14-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

  • With 14 function including needle nose pliers,wire stripper,wire cutter,knife,flashlight,scissors,chisel,wood saw,phillips screwdriver,can opener,bottle opener,flat screwdriver. It easy to keep all in one multi tool pocket tool in your pocket.
  • High-quality engineering guarantees years of reliable performance. Made from hardened stainless steel, heat treated to make it ultra-tough. Comfortable, 3D machined grip texture provides reliable non-slip grip.Multitools can be used in many job or work is a minimum requirements for a multitools.The multitool add flashlight, which is not afraid even in the dark, and adds scissors, very practical.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

ORIA’s 60-in-1 and 142-in-1 precision tool kits drop as low as $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50+ Learn More

Multi-tools from Gerber and Kershaw now starting from $15 for Prime Day

$15+ Learn More
40% off

Add these SOG multi-tool kits to your EDC at up to 40% off, deals from $28

$28+ Learn More

Olight’s Seeker 2 Pro 3,200-lumen flashlight drops to $115, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
$26

SKIL’s rechargeable 4V screwdriver has ‘circuit sensor technology’ at $18

$18 Learn More
20% off

KA-BAR’s Becker Skeleton Knife + sheath now under $10 Prime shipped (20% off)

$10 Learn More
$29

Stay safe with Klein’s 2-pc. non-contact voltage + GFCI outlet testers at $20

$20 Learn More

SKIL’s battery-powered Brushless Jigsaw Kit strikes $134.50 (Save 21%)

$134.50 Learn More