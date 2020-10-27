The power bank market feels quite saturated these days. This arguably makes it more important than ever for new releases to find new and exciting ways to set themselves apart. The all-new mophie juice pack connect attempts to do this with versatile design that’s ready to slide on and wirelessly charge all major smartphones. USB-C is also onboard, and wireless charging support can also be found along the back, allowing users to top off the battery while it charges a device. Continue reading to learn more.

mophie juice pack connect wields versatile, innovative design

For many years ZAGG has delivered a boatload of handy smartphone and tablet add-ons. The new mophie juice pack connect is no exception. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and is able to slide onto a smartphone using a provided anchor. The anchor easily adheres to any thin and lightweight case to add “up to 70% extra battery” to smartphones that support Qi charging.

An added bonus for buyers is the inclusion of an easy-to-attach stand that makes it a cinch to prop up your device. It also slides on and off the anchor, delivering more utility to the investment in mophie juice pack connect.

The new release can be topped off using a USB-C or Qi. Since Qi is supported in both directions, users can attach juice pack connect to their smartphone and set it on top of a wireless charging mat to refuel the power bank while it simultaneously carries your phone to 100%. The USB-C port can also be used to top off another device.

‘In today’s mobile world, the juice pack connect allows users to do more of everything they love with their smartphone, from talking and watching, to listening and viewing,’ said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at ZAGG Brands.

Pricing and availability

The all-new mophie juice pack connect is already listed and available for order. Pricing is set at $79.95 and it’s ready to ship. Black is the only colorway available at this time. Here’s hoping that mophie will offer additional styles at a later date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Whether you’re a heavy smartphone user or are simply trying to find a way to extend the life of your current device, juice pack connect looks to be a great option. A USB-C port, wireless charging, and a bundled smartphone anchor make it abundantly clear that this design transcends your average power bank.

While a price of $80 may seem high, Apple charges anywhere from $49 to $69 to replace the internal battery of iPhones, and many other brands clock in at roughly the same amount for the service. This makes a strong case for why mophie juice pack connect can be considered a worthwhile addition to any smartphone.

