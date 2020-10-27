ORIA’s 60-in-1 and 142-in-1 precision tool kits drop as low as $12.50 Prime shipped

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Repair Kit for $19.49 Prime shipped with the code HA64DWXBD at checkout. You’d normally pay $30 for this kit, with today’s deal saving you 35% and marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar kit recently. You’ll find a wide array of options when it comes to precision screwdriver tips, ensuring you have the proper bit to get the job done. There’s also a selection of pry tools, tweezers, and much more available, which I’ve always found come in handy when repairing computers or working on phones. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for another great deal on an ORIA precision toolkit.

We’re also tracking ORIA via Amazon offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $12.53 Prime shipped with the code HA7BVHXTA at checkout. Normally $19, this is a killer deal if you already have the spudgers and tweezers available above. Essentially, this kit only delivers a screwdriver with bits, and nothing more. The actual bit selection is limited as well, so do keep that in mind before you purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Something else that every at-home electronics repair kit should have is an anti-static parts tray. This one at Amazon from iFixit is just $7 Prime shipped. Whether you pick it up with some of your savings from today’s lead deal, or just to bolster your capabilities at home, this is something I highly recommend everyone have on hand.

ORIA 142-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

ORIA 142 PCS precision screwdriver set includes 120 screwdriver bits with Phillips, pentalobe, torx, hex, slotted, triangle, square and other sizes, which can meet the needs of most maintenance tools in daily life.There is an adjustable extension rod and a flexible shaft for some electronics where the screws are not on the surface.This screwdriver set has a magnetic pad, which is used to retain small bits, screws and other small accessories to avoid losing bits. In addition, a magnetizer with strong magnetism can enhance or eliminate the magnetism of the screwdriver bits.

