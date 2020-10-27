Wyze Scale with Apple Health returns to Amazon low at $24.50 Prime shipped

Wyze Labs via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $24.63 Prime shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves you 15% and matches our last mention for its all-time low. The Wyze Scale is compatible with most major health apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. This means you just have to stand on the scale and it’ll hook up to your phone and record the information automatically. Speaking of the information that the scale can track, you’ll find records of body fat, weight, heart rate, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and in our hands-on review, we absolutely loved it.

If you don’t mind ditching the Wyze namesake, opting for RENPHO’s Bluetooth smart scale will keep a few extra bucks in your pocket. It goes for under $24 at Amazon and offers Apple Health and Google Fit integrations just the same. Notably, however, heart rate tracking is missing from RENPHO’s smart scale, so do keep that in mind.

Those on a tighter budget will want to pick up the Loftilla Bluetooth smart scale. Like the models above, it offers support for both Apple Health and Google Fit. But, you’ll lose out on the well-known branding and high reviews of the above two scales, though it likely has a very similar end result. Coming in at $15, it’s a killer deal on Amazon and honestly, everyone should have a smart scale at this price.

Wyze Scale features:

COMPLETE BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS: The Wyze body weight scale measures your weight (of course), body fat %, lean body mass, and 9 additional body composition metrics for a total of 12 essential metrics. Reach your goals with Wyze scales for body weight.

SYNCS WITH WYZE APP & FITNESS APPS: You can see your trends over time, anytime, anywhere, and make real progress with the Wyze app via Bluetooth. Wyze smart scale also syncs with other popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and more.

TRACK YOUR HEART RATE: Most “smart scales” stop at weight and body fat % and don’t act as a heart rate monitor. Wyze Scale tracks your heart rate, so you can see how intense that last workout was. The sleek, slim design makes for a great bathroom scale.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!