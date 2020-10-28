Fossil’s Fall Flash Sale takes up to 70% off watches, messenger bags, more from $14

The Fossil Flash Sale takes up to 70% off select styles of watches, messenger bags, wallets, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Townsman Leather Watch. If you’re looking for an everyday accessory that you can dress up or down, this is a great choice. This watch was originally priced at $219 and it’s currently marked down to $88. It’s available in several color options and can be engraved, which would make a great gift idea. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

