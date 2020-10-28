Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower with two batteries: $300 (Reg. $400+)

Home Depot offers the Snow Joe 21-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $299.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $450 price tag and regular $400 or more going rate. This model arrives with a 21-inch width, which is a nice size for basic cleanups, sidewalks, and smaller driveways. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save further and go with the Greenworks 20-Inch 13A Corded Snow Thrower for around $125. You’ll get a smaller blade here with less power, not to mention it is a corded design as opposed to the battery-powered option featured above. However, for the budget-minded or those with just a few sidewalks or smaller driveways, this option is certainly worth a long look. Greenworks has been cranking out trustworthy outdoor tools for years and I’ve found them to be a suitable alternative to gas-powered options in my own use. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Snow Joe Snow Blower features:

iON+ 24-Volt Battery System compatible Includes two 4.0 Ah batteries that provide up to 25 minutes of rechargeable runtime

Ideal for small to large decks + driveways — or anywhere power is at a premium

2-blade rubber-tipped steel auger clears a path 21 in. W x 8 in. D in a single pass

1000 W brushless motor clears up to 705 lbs. of snow per minute

Chute control lever rotates chute up to 180º to throw snow up to 20 ft. away in any direction

