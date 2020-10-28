Score a 2-pack of smart TECKIN RGBW LED bulbs for just $7.50 each

BABAN US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TECKIN Smart RGBW LED Light bulbs for $14.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down $5 from its list price, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked all-time for this 2-pack. While normal bulbs offer just RGB, TECKIN went a step further and made these RGBW. That last “W” in there stands for white, meaning there are dedicated white LEDs inside of this bulb for a more pure representation of the color. You’ll find Wi-Fi built-in here, delivering both Alexa and Assistant voice control without the need of a dedicated hub. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need a single bulb? Govee’s RGB LED light is available for just $12 at Amazon. While this isn’t RGBW, you’ll still save a bit of cash and gain a colorful light to add a bit of flair or ambiance to any space. Plus, it’s still smart, so you’ll be able to use Alexa and Assistant to issue voice commands.

Need to change out multiple bulbs in your house? Today’s Green Deals roundup includes a 16-pack of LED bulbs for $14. While these aren’t RGB, RGBW, or even smart, swapping old bulbs out for LEDs is a great way to cut down on both generated heat in your home, as well as electricity used.

TECKIN Smart RGBW LED Light features:

Even you are not at home, you can control your smart bulb on/off with your phone via Smart Life App. Easily set schedule for your smart bulb. Customize your home light system, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise. You can create a group for all of your smart bulb and control them all with just one command. Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

